Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,569,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.86% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $247,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,662,000 after purchasing an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 585.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 324,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 276,937 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,165,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 28.1% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 206,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,006. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PB. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

