Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,160,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291,230 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.59% of Avery Dennison worth $335,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,469,000 after acquiring an additional 66,190 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,220. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

