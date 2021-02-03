Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,412 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $205,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $129,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,802. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.