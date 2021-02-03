Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $248.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of The Hershey worth $248,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in The Hershey by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.32. 14,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,028. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.84.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.93.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

