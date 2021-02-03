Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $251.03 Million Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 88,797 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.85% of Coherent worth $251,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after buying an additional 80,559 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,501,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 161,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Longbow Research cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Coherent stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.35. 5,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,054. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $213.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $316.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

