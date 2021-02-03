Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $254.91 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Genpact worth $254,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,002,000 after acquiring an additional 232,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genpact by 440.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 224,209 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Genpact by 66.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 420,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 2,295.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,145 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 7.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,004. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

