Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $276.05 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351,785 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Tyson Foods worth $276,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Conning Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after buying an additional 581,602 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $31,901,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 293.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 515,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after buying an additional 384,637 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2,989.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,754,000 after buying an additional 356,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,768,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.23. The company had a trading volume of 39,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $84.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

