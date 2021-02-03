Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $302.50 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,964 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Yum! Brands worth $302,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 7,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.41. 41,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,309. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,828.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

