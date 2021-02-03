Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $427.67 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,483,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,527 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.53% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $427,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 693.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 258,044 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 55,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,677. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

