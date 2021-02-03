Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.85% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $274,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.61.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,883. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

