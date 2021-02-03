Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Align Technology worth $233,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 172.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $551.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $539.73 and a 200 day moving average of $413.07. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $579.50.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at $33,171,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI raised Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.07.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

