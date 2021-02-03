Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 380,655 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,655 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.52% of Hill-Rom worth $294,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.96. 3,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,280. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

