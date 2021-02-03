Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 448,360 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,856,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,360 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $243,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,512,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,095,000. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. 283,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,079,849. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

