Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 886,133 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 886,133 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Las Vegas Sands worth $240,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.99. 429,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794,177. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $71.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

