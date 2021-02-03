Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.06% of Everest Re Group worth $286,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RE traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.53. 1,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

