Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.52% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $219,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.01. 11,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.