Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,260,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,884 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Alliant Energy worth $219,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after buying an additional 413,783 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. 38,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,653. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.