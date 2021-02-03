Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,815,068 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,588,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,815,068 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.91% of Flex worth $352,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. 108,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,016,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In related news, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $289,577.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,530 shares of company stock worth $2,012,143. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

