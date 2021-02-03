Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 186,893 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,030,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Xcel Energy worth $268,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. 75,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.49. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

