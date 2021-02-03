Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 273,327 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,313,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $214,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 259,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,578. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.93. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $95.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.77.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

