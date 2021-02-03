Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,744 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.43% of Burlington Stores worth $247,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,170,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,845,000 after buying an additional 54,608 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after buying an additional 78,512 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 673,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,810,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 572,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.62. 6,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.68.

In related news, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

