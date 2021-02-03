Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 391,404 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 391,404 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.40% of Westlake Chemical worth $250,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 390.0% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,279.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 104,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 96,859 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 372.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 58,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Westlake Chemical stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.71. 4,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 24,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,849,454.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,989.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,239,863.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.