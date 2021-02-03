Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,691 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,157,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.88% of Steel Dynamics worth $300,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of STLD traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. 57,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,871. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

