VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF comprises about 3.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.86% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 416,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 74,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,000. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57.

