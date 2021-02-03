VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSDA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 416,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 74,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,000. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57.

