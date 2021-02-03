Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.71

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.71, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victrex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

