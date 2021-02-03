Vid Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $77,049.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vid has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00053194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00139691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00243338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00039515 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Vid Token Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,484,484 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

