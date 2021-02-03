VIDT Datalink Hits Market Capitalization of $29.02 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.02 million and $11.88 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001557 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00065328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.93 or 0.01092558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00046521 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00040755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.25 or 0.04586458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00019624 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

