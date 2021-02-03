VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $28.45 million and $11.75 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001573 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00878014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00047988 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00038234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,687.79 or 0.04614125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019814 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

