VIDY (VIDY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $843,380.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $843,380.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDY has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.31 or 0.00891078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047607 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.96 or 0.04603541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

