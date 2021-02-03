ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Short Interest Down 13.9% in January

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 13,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 79,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 145.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. 59,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $706.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

