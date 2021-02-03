Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 1,684,038 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,487,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

VKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $588.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

