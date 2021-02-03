VINchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $191,864.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00066383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.60 or 0.00943516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00046038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00038750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.08 or 0.04642636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020005 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.