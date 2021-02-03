Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,430 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 110,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $162.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

