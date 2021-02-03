Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Trading 6.3% Higher

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.09. 602,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 709,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

