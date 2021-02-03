VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) Trading Up 7.1%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $119.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -1.12.

VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 166.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VIQ Solutions (OTCMKTS:VQSLF)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

