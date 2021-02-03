Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Trading Up 12% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) were up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 658,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 300,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Specifically, Director William Pridgen bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $26,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 727,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,107.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $51,415.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25.

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

