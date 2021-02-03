Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Short Interest Update

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

VIRT stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

