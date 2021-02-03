Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

VRTS stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.13. 1,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,655. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.67. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $247.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

