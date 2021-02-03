Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,826 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.62.

Shares of V opened at $203.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

