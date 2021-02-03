Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of VISL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,261,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Vislink Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.10% and a negative net margin of 58.69%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

