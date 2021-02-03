Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VSTO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,546. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTO. Wedbush began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. CL King increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

