VNT Chain (VNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.74 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. VNT Chain has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $61,939.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00066788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.01046431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00046723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,772.51 or 0.04674542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.