Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) received a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.13 ($2.31).

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) stock opened at GBX 134.22 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.02 billion and a PE ratio of -4.75. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.70.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

