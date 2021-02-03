Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 165 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177.13 ($2.31).

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 134.22 ($1.75) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The company has a market cap of £36.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.70.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.