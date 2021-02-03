Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $235.54

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $235.54 and traded as high as $335.00. Volex plc (VLX.L) shares last traded at $328.00, with a volume of 210,185 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Volex plc (VLX.L) from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Volex plc (VLX.L) alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 322.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 235.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £499.38 million and a PE ratio of 23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

In other news, insider Peter Westmacott bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

Volex plc (VLX.L) Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Volex plc (VLX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex plc (VLX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.