Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €183.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) received a €183.00 ($215.29) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.19 ($210.81).

ETR VOW3 opened at €162.22 ($190.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €174.40 ($205.18). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €153.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €143.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

