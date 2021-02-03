Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €200.00 by Oddo Bhf

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.19 ($210.81).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) stock opened at €162.22 ($190.85) on Wednesday. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €174.40 ($205.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €153.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €143.36.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

