Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 210 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 210 price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 202.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

