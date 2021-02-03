Vornado Realty Trust to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.82 per share for the year.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $363.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VNO. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.21 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

